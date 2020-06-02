Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 June 2020 at 9.00 a.m.



CHANGES IN MARIMEKKO’S MANAGEMENT – REBEKKA BAY APPOINTED CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT GROUP; STEPS DOWN FROM MARIMEKKO’S BOARD



Rebekka Bay, BA (Hons) in Fashion, 50, has today been appointed Marimekko’s Creative Director and a member of the Management Group. She will start in the position on 1 September 2020. In connection with the appointment, she has today resigned her position as a member of the Board of Directors of Marimekko.



“I am extremely happy that the internationally recognized Rebekka Bay will join us in strengthening our global growth story. Rebekka is a visionary creative leader with a unique ability to combine a strong creative vision with commercial thinking. In Marimekko, we have already for several years successfully modernized our brand and developed collections to appeal to a broader global audience. Rebekka is well acquainted with Marimekko, and her versatile international experience and knowledge of the Asian markets will support our creative community in developing the appeal of our collections even further,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko’s President and CEO. “We believe, that Marimekko’s mission to bring joy to the everyday lives of people is now more meaningful than ever. Timeless and sustainable design thinking has been in our DNA since the beginning. With Rebekka’s visionary approach we can further reinforce our international competitiveness,” Alahuhta-Kasko continues.



Bay moves to Marimekko from the position of Creative Director of Uniqlo Global Innovation Center in which she has split her time between New York and Tokyo. She has previously worked as Head of Design and Product of Everlane in New York and San Francisco (2015–2017) as well as Creative Director EVP of Gap Global Design in New York (2012–2015), Creative Director of Bruuns Bazaar in Copenhagen (2011–2012) and Creative Director of COS in London (2006–2011). Bay was a member of Marimekko’s Board of Directors from April 2017 until June 2020.



“I have always found ideas more intriguing than fashion, innovation and creativity more important than fast-paced trends. I believe that Marimekko, as a lifestyle brand and in expression, is as relevant today as it was 70 years ago. I am very much looking forward to joining Marimekko’s creative community and I am humbled and flattered by the invitation. I hope to foster creativity and attract talent, to drive innovation and quality, to further increase sustainable practices and to reinforce Marimekko’s position as a joyful, timeless and global lifestyle brand,” says Rebekka Bay.



Rebekka Bay will complement Marimekko’s Management Group with her creative know-how. She will report to the President and CEO. Satu Maaranen will continue as Marimekko’s Head Designer of Ready-to-Wear, Bags and Accessories and Minna Kemell-Kutvonen as Design and Product Development Director of Home Products and Prints. Both will report to Rebekka Bay.



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

