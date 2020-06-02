Transactions during 25 - 29 May
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 25 - 29 May:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,754,768
|1,465,998,127
|25 May 2020
|14,332
|856.65
|12,277,549
|26 May 2020
|11,641
|867.30
|10,096,245
|27 May 2020
|25,000
|871.15
|21,778,860
|28 May 2020
|12,274
|884.21
|10,852,774
|29 May 2020
|20,000
|877.01
|17,540,286
|Total, 25 – 29 May 2020
|83,247
|72,545,714
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 29 May 2020*
|36,241
|871.45
|31,582,270
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,874,256
|1,570,126,111
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,032,410 own B shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
29_02062020_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 25-29 May 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
20200602- Carlsbergfondet PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: