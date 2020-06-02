



To Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 June 2020





Nykredit Realkredit A/S to issue Senior Preferred Notes

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Nykredit Bank to arrange a EUR-denominated benchmark issue of Senior Preferred Notes.

The issue will be offered on market terms and will be governed by Danish law.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

