Our Annual report 2019 did unfortunately not include the Responsibility statement.

We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, that the financial statements for the parent company for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act, that they give a true and fair view of the Company’s and Group’s assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations, and that the Report of the Board of Directors gives a true and fair review of the development, performance and financial position of the Company and the Group and includes a description of the principle risks and uncertainties that they face.

The Annual report 2019 included the Responsibility statement is enclosed.

For additional information, please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 920 60 158

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

