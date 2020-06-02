ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 May 2020 to 29 May 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement225,912 1,609,220,455
25 May 20201,0546,518.62306,870,629
26 May 20201,0466,600.44296,904,063
27 May 20201,0386,629.04766,880,951
28 May 20201,0646,322.75636,727,413
29 May 20201,0716,165.97126,603,755
Total 25-29 May 20205,273 33,986,811
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,712 17,480,041
Accumulated in third phase of the program65,822 386,903,914
Accumulated under the program231,185 1,643,207,267
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement903,183 6,849,647,537
25 May 20204,2166,950.290229,302,423
26 May 20204,1757,030.445429,352,110
27 May 20204,1617,020.674029,213,025
28 May 20204,2846,663.887428,548,094
29 May 20204,2566,534.840827,812,282
Total 25-29 May 202021,092 144,227,934
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,231 56,283,788
Accumulated in third phase of the program262,724 1,651,339,875
Accumulated under the program924,275 6,993,875,471
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 231,185 A shares and 971,304 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.78% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 June 2020

