A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 May 2020 to 29 May 2020:

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 225,912 1,609,220,455 25 May 2020 1,054 6,518.6230 6,870,629 26 May 2020 1,046 6,600.4429 6,904,063 27 May 2020 1,038 6,629.0476 6,880,951 28 May 2020 1,064 6,322.7563 6,727,413 29 May 2020 1,071 6,165.9712 6,603,755 Total 25-29 May 2020 5,273 33,986,811 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,712 17,480,041 Accumulated in third phase of the program 65,822 386,903,914 Accumulated under the program 231,185 1,643,207,267 Number of

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 903,183 6,849,647,537 25 May 2020 4,216 6,950.2902 29,302,423 26 May 2020 4,175 7,030.4454 29,352,110 27 May 2020 4,161 7,020.6740 29,213,025 28 May 2020 4,284 6,663.8874 28,548,094 29 May 2020 4,256 6,534.8408 27,812,282 Total 25-29 May 2020 21,092 144,227,934 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,231 56,283,788 Accumulated in third phase of the program 262,724 1,651,339,875 Accumulated under the program 924,275 6,993,875,471

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 231,185 A shares and 971,304 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.78% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 June 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

