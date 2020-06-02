Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mHealth apps market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 57.57 billion by 2026, while exhibiting astonishing CAGR of 29.1% between 2019 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled “mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report observes that the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and is likely to expand owing to increasing adoption of advanced technology and growing demand for smartphones during the forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mhealth-apps-market-102020







mHealth apps are informative applications that provide meaningful information on general health. In addition to this, they provide vital inputs on the patient’s information that helps the doctor to diagnose the medical condition without personal intervention. Modern technology has developed the healthcare sector drastically, while offering novel solutions to the patients and propelling an efficient communication between the doctor and the patient. Today, the patients can find a remedy to their ailment at the touch of the button through their mobile devices with the help of the health application, eliminating the need to personally visit a doctor.

What does the Report Include?

The mhealth apps market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mhealth-apps-market-102020







Drivers and Restraints:

High Penetration of mHealth Apps in Smartphones to Promote Growth

Today, medical apps and health apps have taken a center stage owing to increasing demand for smartphones and developed mobile technology. According to a statistic by HealthWorks Collective, today there are 97,000 and counting fitness and health applications that are available for download on mobile platforms. Furthermore, 52% of the smartphone users access health-related information on their mobile devices. The mobile health apps provide real-time communication between the patient and healthcare provider that is driving the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements such as adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is likely to contribute to the mhealth apps market growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation:

Apps Segment to Garner Massive Growth

The segment apps (By Category) is anticipated to foresee significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing demand for fitness apps during the forecast period. Additionally, the convenience of accessing vital fitness and diet information at the touch of the button is driving the demand for the segment during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Illness in Europe to Augur Demand

Among the regions, Europe is likely to gain momentum and register highest global mHealth apps revenue during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as growing number of digital stratups in the region. In addition to this, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in Europe will contribute to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, will witness massive growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as high broadband usage and increasing incidents of chronic ailment. Furthermore, presence of large geriatric population in countries such as India and China will help in increasing the mhealth apps market revenue between 2019 and 2026.





Quick Buy - mHealth Apps Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102020







Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by the Companies to Foster Strong Growth

In October 2019, Sony, a leading technology solutions provider, announced the launch of a new mobile health platform, mSafety. According to the company, the platform is designed for several companies looking for a platform to develop patient monitoring solutions. Furthermore, it introduced a new wearable tech that connects with its fitness app to enable the wearer monitor his health. Introduction of innovative solution by the companies is anticipated to strengthen the mhealth apps market position of the companies, according to Fortune Business Insights.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the mHealth Apps Market are:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

DEXCOM

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Livongo Health

AT&T

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mhealth-apps-market-102020







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Statistics on Smartphone Penetration Rate for Key Countries Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries New Product Launches Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to mHealth Apps Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players Industry Background of mHealth

Global mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Have a Look at Related Reports:





mHealth Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Telehealth Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Digital Health Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Technology (Mobile Health Technology, Health Information Technology, Wearables Technology, Telehealth Technology), By Deployment Mode(Software, Service, Hardware), By Modality(Wired, Wireless) By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings), Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Tele-care, Tele-diagnostics, Tele-monitoring), By Modality (In-campus, Cloud-Based), By Application (Emergency Services, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynaecology), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

