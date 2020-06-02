Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Microcontroller Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report titled, the global automotive microcontroller market was valued at $9.06 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $15.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3%.



Automotive microcontroller are the electronic devices which are installed in vehicles and are designed to carry out various tasks, which supplements the automatic operation of different vehicle components.Technologies used in microcontroller ensures smooth management of electronic devices and prevents error occurrence activities. As a result of benefit mentioned above, microcontrollers are gaining popularity which supplements the growth of automotive microcontroller market.



Automotive microcontroller market is driven by the increasing trend of working through automated machines and equipment. In addition, growing automotive market, and the increasing adoption of new technology such as touch screen and timer among others contribute to the growth of the market.



Automotive microcontroller are expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increased safety concern among the customers and the increased trend of installing advanced driving system in vehicle.In addition,government regulations fuel the growth of the automotive microcontroller market across the globe by mandating the installation of various automatic components in vehicles.



technology, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of application, it is categorized into powertrain & chassis, safety & security, body electronics, and telematics & infotainment system. On the basis of technology, it is divided into park assist system, blind spot detection system, adaptive cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring system. By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Findings



By application, the powertrain & chassis automotive microcontroller generated the highest revenue in 2018.

By technology, the adaptive cruise controlautomotive microcontrollergenerated the highest revenue in 2018.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segmentwas the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

By region, Asia-Pacificcontributed the highest automotive microcontroller market revenue in 2018, followed byEurope,North America and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning (2018)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid developments in the automotive industry

3.5.1.2. High demand for safety features

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Operational failures in extreme climatic conditions

3.5.2.2. High initial cost & complex structure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

3.5.3.2. Untapped regions



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Powertrain & Chassis

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Safety & Security

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Body Electronics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Telematics & Infotainment

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Park Assist System

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Blind Spot Detection System

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Adaptive Cruise Control

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Passenger ICE vehicle

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Commercial ICE vehicle

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Electric vehicle

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5. Market analysis, by country

7.2.5.1. U. S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5. Market analysis, by country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.2. France

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.3. UK

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5. Market analysis, by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5.4. South Korea

7.4.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5.5. Market analysis, by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES



