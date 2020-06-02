LONDON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is announcing a new solution offering small businesses alternative ways to accept digital payments in response to the COVID-19 crisis. SafeCharge Local, supported by Visa, enables consumers to make payments online and over the phone whilst also providing a better consumer experience in store by reducing queues and limiting the need for close customer contact at the point of sale.



At the heart of SafeCharge Local is a digital payment solution called Paylink, which enables businesses to receive payments through the use of QR codes and secure payment links without the need for a physical point of sale terminal or an online shop. As business owners adapt to new restrictions around physical distancing, the solution offers customers an easy, fast and secure way to make payments through their mobile phones and smart devices.

Through SafeCharge Local, small businesses can choose to accept payments in two ways:

By generating a unique QR code or email link directing consumers to a secure page where they can complete the transaction

By creating a secure payment page that can be completed when consumers place orders over the phone

All payments are handled within SafeCharge’s Control Panel, an online hub enabling merchants to manage and view all their payment activity in one place, with business owners receiving confirmation of the payment once processed.

The program is easy to implement, requires no costly technical development or resources and can be used across a range of mobile devices to help provide small businesses with the flexibility to easily begin accepting digital payments and continue selling to their customers.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO said: “Merchants have been quickly adapting their offerings and business models in order to get them through this challenge, yet even today, many small businesses have a digital gap to overcome.

“Our team is pleased to not only provide the technology to keep commerce flowing, but the professional insight and partnership required to help merchants reinvigorate their business operations using a completely new payment method, some for the very first time. The more we make it effortless for a business to grow, either locally or globally, the greater the long-term value they’ll receive.”

Yuval Ziv, MD of SafeCharge and head of global acquiring said: “Our focus throughout COVID-19 has been to leverage our technology, flexibility and industry knowledge to provide struggling businesses with the tools required to survive this crisis.

“Our principal clients are ecommerce merchants and ideally placed to adapt or potentially thrive throughout the crisis. However, as we quickly recognised the impact to the economic landscape, we wanted to help businesses at risk of bankruptcy, particularly those providing essential goods and services to their communities.

“We believe that when restrictions lift, these merchants will leverage the additional revenue stream and transform their business model to include an online presence. It’s quite probable that their customers will continue to buy with Paylink or similar means of digital payment. We are deeply committed to supporting businesses impacted by the crisis. We will get through this together.”



Dominic White, Visa's head of merchant sales and acquiring for UK & Ireland said: “Businesses of all sizes are navigating an overnight shift to digital amidst the global pandemic. As consumers continue to embrace digital payments for their everyday spend, Visa is working with partners like SafeCharge to provide the help and resources businesses need to adapt as they rebuild for the future.”

For more information about SafeCharge Local, please visit: https://www.safecharge.com/blog/offering-a-new-revenue-stream-for-small-merchants-impacted-by-the-covid-19-crisis/ .

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner that enables merchants to grow locally and globally through just one integration. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 300 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. Discover more at: www.safecharge.com .

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com .

About Visa

Visa is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device. As the world moves from analogue to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit our website ( www.visa.co.uk ), blog ( https://www.visa.co.uk/visa-everywhere/blog.html ), and @VisaUK .

Contact Details

Louis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1 514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com



