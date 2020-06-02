LONDON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Matt Callaghan as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in London, where he will lead the UK mid-market and insolvency offering.



Mr Callaghan joins FTI Consulting following a 17-year career with PwC, where he led a large number of high-profile and complex restructuring and insolvency cases. Having been based in both Leeds and London during this time, he has worked with a wide range of mid-market businesses and their stakeholders, including financial institutions, UK Government and corporates. Mr Callaghan has experience across a range of industries, including property, waste management, automotive, mining, retail, care homes, casual dining and manufacturing.

As a licensed insolvency practitioner with deep knowledge of both advisory and executory assignments, Mr Callaghan will significantly enhance FTI Consulting’s market-leading insolvency offering and its reputation as the leading global independent restructuring firm, having been named Corporate Restructuring Firm of the Year (4-10 licensed appointment-taking Insolvency Practitioners category) at the Turnaround, Restructuring & Insolvency Awards 2019, along with numerous other industry recognitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Granger, a Senior Managing Director and the EMEA Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Matt to our growing Restructuring practice to lead our mid-market and insolvency offering. Matt is highly regarded within the market, bringing with him expansive experience of restructuring and insolvency situations, an extensive network and a strong reputation for excellence in working with stakeholders in complex and pressured situations.”

David Morris, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Restructuring UK at FTI Consulting, added, “Matt’s appointment further enhances our existing market-leading capability around providing the best possible outcomes for creditor and corporate clients in the current challenging macroeconomic environment, and his expertise in analysing complex situations and finding practical solutions will provide significant value for our clients.”

