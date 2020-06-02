Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Polystyrene Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Type, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Polystyrene in India grew at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2015-2019 and is expected to achieve a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in domestic manufacturing of advanced refrigerators backed by robust growth in the demand for FDA complaint polymers for manufacturing disposable plastic cutleries and other kitchenware will drive the Polystyrene market in the forecast period.



High impact PS is known to possess high impact resistance and is predominantly used in consumer electronics and toys. Several grades of HIPS are formulated to develop exceptional characteristics for specific end-use, such as in refrigerator inner liner products and food trays that require high environmental stress crack resistance. The government's 'Make in India' scheme and its significant contributions towards expanding the country's ACE (Appliances and Consumer Electronics) industry are likely to impart great momentum to the demand for Polystyrene during the forecast period.



However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has rendered a sharp downfall in manufacturing activities across several states of India. While demand for Polystyrene is witnessing an overall decline, some sectors have performed comparatively well. Throughout the period, the demand for food packaging remained strong while the demand for electronics and appliances remained subdued. Moreover, disruptions in trade flows and logistic constraints due to lockdown measures taken by the Indian government to contain the spread of coronavirus negatively impacted the country's Polystyrene industry. Threatened by the demand downturn due to undue halt in industrial activities, manufacturers had no other option but to shut their plants or run them at curtailed rates to manage the overflowing inventories. This had a direct impact on the annual balance sheets of the key players operating in the Polystyrene sector which reflected substantial losses. Moreover, the recent styrene gas leak from the Vizag plant of the country's leading Polystyrene manufacturer, LG Polymers India, further heightened the loss to country's PS market. The incident is likely to impact the country's overall Polystyrene production volume unless the plant returns to operations after government's approval. With an ease in lockdown restrictions, massive restaurants are opting for using high quality disposable cutlery and crockery to avoid the transmission of highly contagious coronavirus. This is likely to accelerate the demand for Polystyrene in the forthcoming quarters.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as Polystyrene manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



In this report, the Indian Polystyrene market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Type- General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Market, by End-use- Packaging, Electronics and Appliances, Jewelry Casings, Household/Stationery, Others

Market, by Distribution Channel- Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region- North, West, East and South

Key Topics Covered:



1. Manufacturing Process & Technology Licensing Evaluation



2. India Polystyrene Demand-Supply Gap Outlook, By Volume

2.1. Capacity, By Company

2.2. Capacity, By Location

2.3. Capacity, By Technology

2.4. Capacity, By Process

2.5. Production, By Company

2.6. Operating Efficiency, By Company

2.7. Country-Wise Import

2.8. Country-Wise Export

2.9. Demand-Supply Gap



3. India Polystyrene Demand Outlook

3.1. By Type

3.2. By End Use

3.3. By Distribution Channel

3.4. By Region / State

3.5. By Company



4. Customer Analysis

4.1. Procurement Volume

4.2. Procurement Prices

4.3. Existing Supplier

4.4. Contact Details



5. Cost Structure

5.1. Raw material cost

5.2. Existing Supplier

5.3. Selling & Distribution Cost

5.4. Fixed Cost

5.5. Other Cost



6. Market Trends & Developments (Focus on emerging application and manufacturing technologies



7. Grade-Wise & Company-Wise Pricing Analysis (Monthly)

7.1. Historical Prices (Domestic, CFR)

7.2. Forecast



8. Competitive Landscape (Top 10 Companies in terms of revenue share)

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Key Financial Matrices

8.1.2. Margin Analysis

8.1.3. SWOT Analysis

8.1.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

8.1.5. Planned Investments

8.1.6. Collaborations

8.1.7. Technology Licensing

8.1.8. Expansion Plan



9. Project Viability Analysis



10. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Supreme Petrochem Limited

LG Polymers India Private Limited

INEOS Styrolution India Limited

BASF

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Dow Inc.

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Styrochem

Formosa Chemical

Fibre Corp

Kumho Petrochemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnnkk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900