Company Announcement no. 27/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date 

 		Number of sharesAverage
purchase price
(DKK per share)		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:73,740632.2046,618,203
May 25, 2020 85708.1660,193
May 26, 2020 96719.7269,093
May 27, 2020 900719.86647,872
May 28, 2020 174706.24122,886
May 29, 2020 449729.93327,737
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:75,444634.1947,845,984

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 821,659 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.6m (approx. DKK 26.6m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

