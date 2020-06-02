Company Announcement no. 27/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 73,740 632.20 46,618,203 May 25, 2020 85 708.16 60,193 May 26, 2020 96 719.72 69,093 May 27, 2020 900 719.86 647,872 May 28, 2020 174 706.24 122,886 May 29, 2020 449 729.93 327,737 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 75,444 634.19 47,845,984

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 821,659 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.6m (approx. DKK 26.6m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment