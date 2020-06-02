Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The test preparation market in the US is poised to grow by $ 10.72 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations, increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation and demand for test preparation services in the US.
The test preparation market in US analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.
The test preparation market in US is segmented as below:
By Product
This study identifies the technological advances in test preparation services as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market in US growth during the next few years. Also, rising emphasis on private tutoring and increase in M&A activities and number of startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The test preparation market in US covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test preparation market in US vendors that include ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. Also, the test preparation market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning Model
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
