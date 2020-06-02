Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The test preparation market in the US is poised to grow by $ 10.72 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations, increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation and demand for test preparation services in the US.



The test preparation market in US analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



The test preparation market in US is segmented as below:



By Product

University exams

Certification exams

High school exams

Elementary exams

Other exams

This study identifies the technological advances in test preparation services as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market in US growth during the next few years. Also, rising emphasis on private tutoring and increase in M&A activities and number of startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The test preparation market in US covers the following areas:

Test preparation market in US sizing

Test preparation market in US forecast

Test preparation market in US industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test preparation market in US vendors that include ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. Also, the test preparation market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

High school Exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other exams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Model

Market segments

Comparison by Learning Model

Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Learning Model

Customer Landscape

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



ArborBridge Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Edgenuity Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

