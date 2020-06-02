The restructuring proposal for PWT Holding A/S in restructuring's subsidiary, PWT Group A/S in restructuring, has been adopted by the creditors of PWT Group A/S in restructuring and ratified by the probate court at a meeting in the probate court in Aalborg. The restructuring proposal is available here .

Based on PWT Holding A/S in restructuring's request, the bailiff's court has postponed the meeting with PWT Holding A/S in restructuring's creditors, where PWT Holding A/S in restructuring's restructuring proposal is put to the votes.

The information was submitted for publication at 10,21 on 2 June 2020

