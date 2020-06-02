Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Tutoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Private Tutoring market worldwide will grow by a projected US $105.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. Private Tutoring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7% and reach a market size of US $279.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Private Tutoring market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $3.2 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Private Tutoring segment will reach a market size of US $14.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Private Tutoring market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $27.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Private Tutoring market landscape.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:

A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg

Club Z! Tutoring Services

Daekyo Co., Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.

JEI Learning Centers

Kaplan, Inc.

Mandarin House

Mathnasium LLC

New Oriental Education &Technology Group

Sylvan Learning Inc.

TAL Education Group

Tutor Doctor

Tutor.com, Inc.

Varsity Tutors

Xueda Education Group

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Private Tutoring: A Prelude

Global Education Sector: Key Statistics

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Private Tutoring Takes Over the Role of Public Education

Concerns Faced

Changing Structure of Private Tutoring Industry

Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions

M-Tutoring - An Expanding Platform

Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education

Offshore Tutoring

Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring

Global Competitor Market Shares

Private Tutoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Private Tutoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Wearable Technology - A New Generation Learning Tool

Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors

Private Sector Companies Turn to Tutoring

English Drives Language Learning Market

Trends Redefining Education System

Skill-based Learning

Age Inappropriate Learning (AIL)

Learner-driven Personalized Learning

Alternative Credentialing

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jb4zr0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900