As part of the restructuring of the PWT group, PWT Holding A/S in restructuring transfers, with the consent of the pledgees, all shares in PWT Group A/S in restructuring to new shareholders. PWT Holding A/S in restructuring will be wind-up in the near future.
For further information, please contact
PWT Holding A/S in restructuring
Ole Koch Hansen, CEO
Telephone: +45 40444130
E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk
Claus Back Nielsen, CFO
Telephone: +45 25434611
E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk
Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S in restructuring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 10,24 on 2 June 2020.
PWT Holding A/S
Aalborg SV, DENMARK
