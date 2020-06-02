As part of the restructuring of the PWT group, PWT Holding A/S in restructuring transfers, with the consent of the pledgees, all shares in PWT Group A/S in restructuring to new shareholders. PWT Holding A/S in restructuring will be wind-up in the near future.

For further information, please contact

PWT Holding A/S in restructuring

Ole Koch Hansen, CEO

Telephone: +45 40444130

E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk

Claus Back Nielsen, CFO

Telephone: +45 25434611

E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk

Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S in restructuring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 10,24 on 2 June 2020.

