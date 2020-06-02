Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Foams - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Polymeric Foams market worldwide will grow by a projected US$34.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Polyurethane Foams, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5% and reach a market size of US$64.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polyurethane Foams market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$873.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$868.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Polyurethane Foams segment will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Polymeric Foams market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Polymeric Foams market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Global Polymeric Foams Market

Surge in M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Polymeric Foams Market (2014-2017)

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polymeric Foams Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Polymer Foams in Building & Construction Sector Favorable Prospects

Recovering Construction Activity to Benefit Demand for Polymeric Foams

Building Renovations to Boost Demand for Polymer Foam Insulation

Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Insulating Technologies

Meeting Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets Demand Driver for Insulation Market

Building Insulation Market: An Insight

Green Buildings: Favorable Prospects for Polymer Foams

Polymer Foams Demand in Furniture Market Favored by Improving Residential & Commercial Construction Activity

Mattresses: A Major Market for Polymer Foams

Sustained Demand for Polymer Foams in Packaging Applications

Seating: A High-Growth Market for Polymeric Foams

Automotive Foams Market: Focus on Safety & Comfort

Flexible PU Foam Finds Widespread Applications in Automotive Parts

Projected Increase in Vehicle Production to Spur Demand for Polymer Foams in Automotive Industry

Aerospace Remains a Potential End-Use Vertical

Eco-Friendly Alternatives Find Prominence

Foam Industry Confronted by Issue of Choice of Blowing Agents

Polymeric Foams Exploring Use in Drug Delivery Systems

Use Cases: Polymeric Foams in Drug Delivery

Environmental Concerns over Plastic Use - A Major Issue

Resurgent Activity in End-Use Markets to Propel Demand for Polymer Foams

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Emerging Markets: At the Forefront of Growth

Urbanization Trend & Growing Middle Class Population - Factors with Positive Impact on Developing Economies

Polyurethane Foam Dominates Polymeric Foam Market

Asia-Pacific Leads Consumption of PU Foams

Myriad Applications of Rigid and Flexible Foams Drive Market Adoption

Polyurethane Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Colored PU Foams Market: Improving Aesthetics of Products

Lightweight and Durability of PU Foams Spur Demand in Aerospace Sector

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage in Buildings to Drive Market Growth

Microcellular Polyurethane Foam Market: Demand for Lightweight Materials to Fuel Growth

Global Polyurethanes Market: An Overview

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

Polyolefin Foams: Opportunities in Sports Goods & Automotive Applications

Polypropylene Foams Market on the Growth Curve

Polyethylene Foams: Diverse Applications Aid Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

