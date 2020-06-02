Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Protein Ingredients market worldwide will grow by a projected US$16.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Egg, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.3% and reach a market size of US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Egg market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$414.3 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$425.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Egg segment will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Protein Ingredients market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Protein Ingredients market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Recent Market Activity

Global Craving for High Protein Diets Spearhead Demand for Protein Ingredients

Protein Continues to Remain a Highly Dynamic Category in the Global Nutrients Market

High Nutritional Value & Functional Advantages of Protein Ingredients Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Ingredients

Growing Demand for Protein Sources for Meeting Varying Protein Needs of the Ever-Increasing Global Population: Foundation for Market Growth

Robust Demand for Protein Shifts Focus on Diversified Protein Sources for Equilibrium

The Protein-Challenge-2040 to Transform Protein Production

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate Sales, while Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Protein Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Consume Adequate Proteins Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Protein Ingredients

Adequate Intake of Protein Essential in Combating Chronic Diseases

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The Most Important Opportunity Indicator

Despite Sustainability Issues, Animal Protein Ingredients Continue to Dominate by a Wide Margin

Animal-based Proteins Find Widespread Use in Baked Foods

Animal Protein Market Demands Innovative Technologies for Efficiency Gains

Changing Strategies

Generational Change and Regulatory Landscape

Strong Demand from Developing Nations Drive Dominance of Egg Proteins Market

Highly Developed Milk Industry and Myriad Food Applications Drive Demand for Dairy Ingredients

Food and Beverage Applications Drive Growth in Demand for Dairy Ingredients

Milk Protein Hydrolysates (MPH), Milk Protein Isolates (MPI) and Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC) Provide Competitive Advantage

Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Gelatin: An Omnipresent Ingredient in Dietary Supplements and Functional Foods & Beverages

Beverage Producers Focus on Collagen-based Products

Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Protein Ingredients

Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins

Plant Proteins Continue to Gain Share from Animal Proteins

Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

Canola Protein Market: Commercialization Efforts in Full Swing

Canola Meal Proteins: Research Opens Up New Opportunities

Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein Ingredients

Sprouted Rice Protein: A Major Competitor to Whey Proteins

Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth

Cereals Continues to be the Primary Form of Protein Intake in Developing Countries

Microalgae: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

Preference for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Demand

Functional Dairy Products: Most Innovative Functional Food Category

Demand for Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers Spurs Demand

Increasing Popularity of Soybean Functional Foods

Protein: Most Important Ingredient in Functional Snacks

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Demand for Protein-Based Sports Nutrition Products

Ingredient Finds Acceptance in Sport Nutrition Products

Alternative Proteins and Meat Substitutes Garner Significant Attention

Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand

Opposition from Animal Right Groups Propel Development of Alternative Protein Sources

Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve Nutritional Content

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

High-Value Ingredients: A Huge Untapped Opportunity

Bright Outlook Projected for Protein-Fortified Supplements

Focus on Affordable, Eco-Friendly, and Healthy Proteins Drive Innovations in Protein Ingredients

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity

Protein Emerges as Strong Influencer in Ready-to-Drink Space

Recent Plant Protein Innovations

Vegan Protein Revolutionize Food Industry

Lentein Offers Innovative Plant-based Protein for Food & Beverage Industry

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Economic Development

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Elderly Population

Favorable Demographic and Economic Megatrends to Positively Influence Protein Ingredients Market

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Expanding Middle Class Population

Advanced Processing Techniques Results in Highly Functional RuBisCo

US ARS Announces Development of Gluten Free Wholegrain Rice Bread Mix

Raman Spectroscopic Technique Characterizes Milk Proteins

Technology to Modify Functionality of Proteins

New Technology for Replacing Bovine Products from Jintan

Kathabar Absorption Dehumidifier Provides Germ-Free Environment

Fish Proteins in Sperm Preservation

Neo Technology MicroLactin Beefs Up

Anti-inflammatory Response of Body

Novel Soluble Milk Protein Concentrate

Blend of Dairy-Soy Protein Enhances Muscle Mass

Continuous Rise in Meat Production Drive Robust Demand for Feed Protein Ingredients



