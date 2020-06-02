Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Security Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Information Security Services market worldwide will grow by a projected US$50.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Implementation Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 9.4% and reach a market size of US$51.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Implementation Services market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Implementation Services segment will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Information Security Services market.

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.9 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Information Security Services market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
CA Technologies, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, Forcepoint , Fortinet, Inc, F-Secure Corp, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corp, Juniper Networks, Inc, McAfee, Inc, Optiv Security Inc, Proofpoint, Inc, SonicWALL, Inc, Sophos Ltd, Symantec Corp, Thales Group, Trianz

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches - A Serious Cause for Concern
  • A Look at Common Security Threats for Enterprise Information Assets
  • Damages Caused by Security Breaches
  • Proprietary Information Destruction
  • Disruption in Systems Performance
  • Data/Application Damage or Corruption
  • Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
  • Types of External Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
  • Top IT Security Breaches between 2013 & Early 2014
  • Information Security - High on Priority List for Enterprises
  • Factors Affecting Implementation of Information Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide - Ranked in Order of Influence
  • Increased Use of Internet Drives Focus on Cyber Security
  • Key Statistical Findings
  • Top Priority Malicious Elements Threatening Cyber Security in Enterprises: On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Priority; 1 - Low Priority)
  • Key Focus Areas for Enterprises in Implementation of Cyber Security in their Premises: Ranked in Order of Relative Importance
  • Key Focus Areas for Information Security in Enterprises
  • Network Security - Keeping Security Threats at Bay
  • Enterprise Endpoint Security Gains Prominence
  • Content Security - Fast Gaining Prominence
  • Server Security Concerns Brings Focus on Server Security Solutions
  • Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Information Security Risks - Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions
  • Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises
  • Market Outlook
  • Developing Regions to Lend Traction to Information Security Services Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Information Security Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
  • Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK)
  • Forcepoint (USA)
  • Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
  • F-Secure Corporation (Finland)
  • Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
  • Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)
  • IBM Corporation (USA)
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
  • McAfee, Inc. (USA)
  • Optiv Security Inc. (USA)
  • Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
  • SonicWALL, Inc. (USA)
  • Sophos Ltd. (UK)
  • Symantec Corporation (USA)
  • Thales Group (France)
  • Trianz (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Magnitude of Cyber-Crime to Drive Adoption of Information Security Products & Services
  • Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
  • Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence
  • Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Demand for Information Security Products & Services
  • APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Information Security Services
  • Emergence of Fake QR Codes and TecTiles Drive Demand for Security Solutions & Services
  • Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
  • Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions
  • Growing Use of Internet Enabled Mobile Handsets Lends Traction to Information Security Market
  • Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions & Services
  • IP4 to IPv6 Transition to Boost Adoption of Information Security Solutions and Services
  • Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Information Security Solutions
  • Governments and Regulatory Authorities Continue to Implement Strict Privacy Regulations
  • Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions
  • Growing Commoditization of Security Products Brings Down Prices - Boosts Order Influx Rates
  • Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 232

