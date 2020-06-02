Coloplast A/S

As mentioned in Announcement no. 02/2020 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.



The programme will commence on 24 February 2020 and is expected to end by 24 August 2020.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 – 29 May 2020:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 25 May 2020 400 1,126.13 450,452 26 May 2020 15,100 1,112.48 16,798,448 27 May 2020 62,500 1,056.53 66,033,125 28 May 2020 200 1,094.81 218,962 29 May 2020 6,229 1,121.99 6,988,876 Accumulated until now under the programme 435,003 981.20 426,826,825

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,314,343 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.53% of the company’s total share capital.



An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 – 29 May 2020 is enclosed.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

