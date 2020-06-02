Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX.
The report focuses on the following issues:
Features
Key Topics Covered
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF DALLAS 5G MOBILE NETWORK
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY (WIRELESS FACILITIES POLE TYPE)
CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY (WOODEN UTILITY POLE TYPE)
