The global gas sensors market size during this COVID-19 pandemic is projected to decline from USD 1,025 million in 2020 to USD 1,016 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of -0.9%



The major factors governing the gas sensors industry include the growing demand from OEMs and medical device/equipment manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators, respirators, and slowing requirements from automotive, building & construction, oil & gas, and chemicals, and other sectors.



Medical & healthcare segment estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for gas sensors during the forecast period.



The medical & healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the gas sensors market during this COVID-19 scenario. The use of gas sensors is increasing due to their versatility, necessity in the detection of harmful gases, and for the proper functioning of establishments. In the medical & healthcare sector, gas sensors are used in the manufacturing of critical care equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other respiratory systems. Increasing demand for these equipments in this current situation is also driving the requirement for gas sensors in the industry. In addition, the construction of new hospitals, care homes, and related establishments is also adding up to the growth of the market.



The electrochemical gas sensing technology segment is projected to lead the gas sensors market during the forecast period.



The electrochemical gas sensing technology segment is expected to lead the gas sensors industry during the forecast period. Electrochemical gas sensors measure the concentration of a target gas by oxidizing or reducing the target gas at an electrode and measuring the resulting current. These sensors use less power and are less affected by changes in temperature and pressure than others. Also, these sensors are resistant to interference. These sensors can measure O2, CO, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and nitrogen dioxide gases and are mainly used in medical & healthcare and automotive & transportation industries.



APAC is expected to witness the highest demand for gas sensors during the crisis period.



The gas sensors market in APAC is estimated to be the largest in the world. APAC has a large manufacturing base for medical instruments, equipment, and devices. Increasing requirement of these medical supplies from other COVID effected economies is boosting the production of gas sensors in the region. In addition, countries in APAC have significant oil reserves and refining capability, along with the substantial presence of petrochemical, chemical, food & beverage, water treatment, and other industries, which further supports the growth of gas sensors in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Gas Sensors

1.2.2 Covid-19

1.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Regions Covered

1.4.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations



2 Covid-19 Impact on Gas Sensors Ecosystem

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Value Chain of Gas Sensors Industry

2.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers

2.2.2 Sensor Manufacturers

2.2.3 Distributors/Marketing and Sales

2.2.4 End Users

2.3 Market Overview

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.1.1 Growing Demand From the Healthcare Industry

2.3.2 Challenges

2.3.2.1 Technical Issues and Cost & Time Factor

2.3.2.2 Decline in Demand From Oil & Gas Industry



3 Customer Analysis

3.1 Shift in Oil & Gas and Chemicals Industry

3.1.1 Disruption in the Industry

3.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Improve Production

3.1.3 Impact on Customers' Revenues

3.1.4 Customer'S Most Crucial Regions

3.1.5 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

3.2 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

3.2.1 Measures Taken by Customers

3.2.2 Customers Perspective on Growth Outlook

3.3 Shift in Building & Construction Industry

3.3.1 Disruption in the Industry

3.3.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Improve Production

3.3.3 Impact on Customers' Revenues

3.3.4 Customer'S Most Crucial Regions

3.3.5 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

3.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

3.4.1 Measures Taken by Customers

3.4.2 Customers Perspective on the Growth Outlook



4 Impact of Covid-19 on Gas Sensor Segments

4.1 Impact on End-Use Industries

4.1.1 Medical & Healthcare

4.1.2 Oil & Gas and Chemicals

4.1.3 Food & Beverage

4.1.4 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.5 Building & Construction

4.1.6 Water Treatment

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Impact on Technologies

4.2.1 Technologies Used in Various End-Use Industries

4.2.1.1 MOS

4.2.1.2 Infrared (IR)

4.2.1.3 Catalytic

4.2.1.4 Electrochemical

4.2.1.5 Photoionization Detection (PID)

4.2.1.6 Zirconia

4.2.1.7 Holographic

4.2.1.8 Laser

4.2.1.9 Others

4.3 Biggest Gainers, by Top Companies



5 Impact of Covid-19 in Gas Sensors Market, by Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 APAC

5.2.1 China

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Italy

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 UK

5.3.4 Spain

5.4 North America

5.4.1 US

5.5 Rest of World



6 Strategies of Gas Sensors Companies During Covid-19 Pandemic

6.1 Honeywell Analytics

6.2 Msa

6.3 Amphenol

6.4 Figaro

6.5 Alphasense

6.6 Ams Ag

6.7 Membrapor Ag

6.8 Dynament

6.9 Sensirion Ag

6.10 Asahi Kasei (AKM)

6.11 Other Related Players



7 Appendix

7.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

7.2 Available Customizations

7.3 Related Reports

7.4 Author Details



