Nondestructive testing (NDT) is needed whenever assurance is required of the integrity of the infrastructure. Aircraft, trains, pipelines, oil rigs, bridges and pressure vessels are examples of everyday things that are being regularly examined using NDT techniques. In addition to the need to ensure safety, NDT can be used to improve output and profitability. Furthermore, a component or an entire structure or machine can be tested many times using several types of tests through the complete life cycle to ensure its continued integrity. Components can be tested before they are finally shaped or while they are in service. This means that the continuing quality of components can be assured, such as checking railway lines, aero-engine turbine blades and the welds on a high-speed theme park ride.
Additionally, NDT methods can be employed to monitor the integrity of the structure through its useful life. These methods supplement other techniques, which can be applied without interruption to the normal operation of a structure or a machine. These techniques are known as condition monitoring. There is continuous progress in the development and application of NDT methods that are often used in conjunction with CAD and computer-based modeling to match the advances in new materials, component design and new products.
The market is expanding not only for NDT equipment but also the NDT services offered by numerous companies. Some of these companies also offer training in various NDT techniques to customers' engineers and also certify these engineers. The NDT service market is expanding very fast, especially when there is a shortage of trained and certified engineers.
The report has been prepared in an easily understandable format with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of NDT technologies and the necessary equipment for these technologies, as well as the market for NDT services offered by companies worldwide. This study provides an overview of NDT, the developmental history of various technologies, profiles of market leaders and their products as well as the consolidation trends within the industry.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Patent Analysis and New Developments
Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Chapter 9 List of NDT Patents
Chapter 10 Appendix A: Manufacturers
Chapter 11 Appendix B: Glossary of NDT Terms and Their Abbreviations
A Selection of the companies mentioned include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/254atr
