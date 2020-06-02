Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kaolin Market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kaolin market is estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Kaolin finds wide application in the paper, ceramics & sanitary wares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics, and others. Huge and high-quality reserves of kaolin in countries such as the US, Brazil, and the UK, which cater to the global demand for good quality kaolin for industrial and commercial applications. These factors drive the growth of the kaolin market.

The paper segment is expected to hold the largest share of the kaolin market during the forecast period.

The paper segment accounted for the largest share of the kaolin market in 2019. The paper segment was the largest end-use industry in the global kaolin market in 2019 and is projected to grow in the coming years. Paper is widely being used in paper packaging and print media. The upcoming e-commerce activities, particularly in emerging countries, fueled the demand for paper packaging. Therefore, the growth of the paper industry is driven by the increasing demand for paper in packaging and print media. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are the most lucrative markets for paper, owing to the high use of print media such as newspapers, books, and magazines and the growing e-commerce industry.

Delaminated segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the kaolin market during the forecast period.

The delaminated segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to high-quality, low abrasive delaminated kaolin products. The process of delamination involves using a strong force to cleave apart individual platelets from a stack, but without causing any fractures in the platelets. Due to this, delaminated kaolin is primarily used in the paper industry which is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the kaolin market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific kaolin market has been studied for China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. This region is a lucrative market for kaolin, owing to demographic changes, improving economic conditions of emerging economies, and increasing industrialization. Major market players such as Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), and Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia) have a presence in the Asia Pacific in terms of manufacturing facilities, distribution systems, and sales offices, which generates an adequate supply of kaolin in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Kaolin Market

4.2 Kaolin Market, by Process & End-Use Industry

4.3 Kaolin Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Availability of Kaolin

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Kaolin from Various End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Substitutes in the Paper Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Products

5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growth of Digital and Electronic Media may Affect the Paper Industry

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Covid-19 Impact on the End-Use Industries

5.5.1 Disruption in End-Use Industry

5.5.2 Covid-19 Impact on Paper Industry

5.5.3 Covid-19 Impact on Ceramics & Sanitarywares and Paints & Coatings Industries

5.5.4 Covid-19 Impact on Plastics Industry

6 Kaolin Market, by Type and Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Types of Kaolin

6.2.1 Natural

6.2.1.1 Hydrous Kaolin

6.2.1.2 Calcined Kaolin

6.2.2 Synthetic

6.3 Various Forms of Kaolin

6.3.1 Powder

6.3.2 Semi-Dry

6.3.3 Liquid Slurry

6.4 Mining and Processing of Kaolin

7 Kaolin Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water-Washed

7.3 Airfloat

7.4 Calcined

7.5 Delaminated

7.6 Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

8 Kaolin Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paper

8.2.1 High Demand for Paper Packaging is Driving the Growth of the Paper Segment

8.2.2 Standard Coated Fine Papers

8.2.3 Low Coat Weight Papers

8.2.4 Art Papers

8.2.5 Coated Fine Papers

8.2.6 Coated Groundwood Papers

8.2.7 Others

8.3 Ceramics & Sanitarywares

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ceramic Products in Construction Sector is Expected to Fuel Ceramics & Sanitarywares Segment

8.3.2 White Wares

8.3.3 Porcelain

8.3.4 Refractories

8.4 Fiberglass

8.4.1 High Demand for Fiberglass Across Various Industries is Driving Fiberglass Segment

8.5 Paints & Coatings

8.5.1 Growing Demand for Specialty Paints & Coatings Across Construction and Industrial Sector is Expected to Drive Paints & Coatings Segment

8.5.2 Automotive

8.5.3 Industrial

8.5.4 Inks

8.5.5 Architectural

8.5.6 Specialty Coatings

8.6 Rubber

8.6.1 Growing Demand for Rubber in Footwear and Tires is Expected to Drive the Rubber Segment

8.6.2 Tires

8.6.3 Footwear

8.6.4 Conveyor Belts

8.7 Plastic

8.7.1 High Demand for Pvc Cables is Expected to Drive Plastic Segment

8.7.2 Films & Sheets

8.7.3 Wires & Cables

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Rise in Demand for Kaolin from Healthcare Industry is Expected to Fuel Other End-Use Industries Segment

8.8.2 Adhesives

8.8.3 Sealants

8.8.4 Personal Care & Healthcare

8.8.5 Agriculture

9 Kaolin Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 North America

9.6 South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Share of Key Players in the Kaolin Market

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Imerys S.A.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Swot Analysis

11.1.5 Winning Imperatives

11.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.1.7 Imerys'S Right to Win

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Offered

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 Swot Analysis

11.2.5 Winning Imperatives

11.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.2.7 Basf'S Right to Win

11.3 Ashapura Group

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Offered

11.3.3 Swot Analysis

11.3.4 Winning Imperatives

11.3.5 Current Focus and Strategies

11.3.6 Ashapura'S Right to Win

11.4 EICL Limited

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Offered

11.4.3 Swot Analysis

11.4.4 Winning Imperatives

11.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies

11.4.6 Eicl'S Right to Win

11.5 SCR-Sibelco N.V.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Offered

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.5.4 Publisher View

11.6 W. R. Grace & Co.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Offered

11.6.3 Publisher View

11.7 Kamin Llc

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Offered

11.7.3 Recent Developments

11.7.4 Publisher View

11.8 20 Microns Limited

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Offered

11.8.3 Recent Developments

11.8.4 Publisher View

11.9 Minotaur Exploration Limited

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Offered

11.9.3 Publisher View

11.10 Thiele Kaolin Company

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Offered

11.10.3 Publisher View

11.11 Lasselsberger Group

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Offered

11.11.3 Publisher View

11.12 Quarzwerke Gmbh

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Offered

11.12.3 Publisher View

11.13 Sedleck Kaolin, A.S.

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Offered

11.13.3 Publisher View

11.14 I-Minerals Inc

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Offered

11.14.3 Publisher View

11.15 Other Key Players

11.15.1 Shree Ram Group

11.15.2 Keramost, A.S.

11.15.3 UMA Group of Kaolin

11.15.4 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd.

11.15.5 Active Minerals International, Llc

11.15.6 Burgess Pigment Company

11.15.7 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

11.15.8 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd.

11.15.9 Mota Ceramic Solutions

11.15.10 Manek Group of Companies

11.15.11 Prosco Resources Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja3wbv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900