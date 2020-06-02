Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Education Market by End User (Individual Learners and Academic Institutions, Enterprise and Government Organizations), Learning Type (Self-paced and Instructor-led Online Education), Course Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital education market size is expected to grow from USD 8,487 million in 2019 to USD 33,197 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period.



Increased internet penetration around the world is driving the demand for the digital education market



Major factors expected to drive the growth of the digital education market include increased internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost and increased scalability using online learning, and growing demand for microlearning. However, the lack of face-to-face interaction and direct monitoring might hinder the growth of this market. Technological advancements such as virtual classrooms represent a significant opportunity in the near future for the companies that are currently offering online learning services



Based on end-user, the individual learners and academic institutions segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



This segment includes self-motivated individual applicants for the online courses and educational institutes and universities that are availing the online education services for their students. As there are many individuals scattered over the globe that want to learn different subjects, demand for the online courses from individual learners is very high. The flexibility of time and place and comparatively low cost are the two key attraction points for the individual learners that attract them toward the online courses. Universities can greatly improve their effectiveness of their courses by availing online education to their students. Though a large number of universities and educational institutions still run the traditional educational models, many of them are adapting to this change.



Based on learning type, the self-paced online education segment to hold a larger chunk of the digital education market share during the forecast period



Self-paced online education courses do not follow a set schedule; hence, all the learning resources are readily available which gives end users an opportunity to absorb and retain information at a higher rate than in a classroom setting. Self-paced online courses do not require instructor and student to be available at the same time during the entire course. The instructor can record video or provide content that students can learn from without the involvement of the instructor. Unlike self-paced digital education courses, instructor-led digital education courses follow a particular set of schedules with a specified time for the availability of learning resources for time-bound and effective learning.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Demand for online learning in APAC is growing at a faster pace as governments of countries in this region are taking steps to improve the digital infrastructure and purchasing power of the students in this region is growing rapidly. The region includes countries such as China, Japan, and India. The market size in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate than any other region considered for the study. The expected growth can be attributed to the high economic growth witnessed by the major countries in this region.



Moreover, the rapid modernization and increased penetration of the Fourth Generation (4G) have accelerated the adoption of online surfers, ultimately leading to the growth of the digital education market in APAC. Increased connectivity is directly impacting the growth and adoption of the digital education market in the region. Moreover, organizations in APAC are rapidly adopting various strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and upgradations to cater to APAC-based learners, and this is expected to boost the growth of the market size in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in The Global Market

4.2 Digital Education Market, by End User, 2020

4.3 Market, by Learning Type

4.4 Market, by Course Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Internet Penetration Around The World to Drive The Demand for The Global Digital Education Market

5.2.1.2 Reduced Infrastructure Cost and Increased Scalability Using Online Learning to Drive The Global Market

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Microlearning

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Face to Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Game-Based Learning

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Adaptive Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unreliable Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Content Creators

5.3.2 Platform Providers

5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Business

5.4.1 Increase in The Number of Enrolments for Online Learning Courses Due to The Covid-19 Lockdown

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Use Case 1: Linkedin Learning

5.5.2 Use Case 2: Udacity

5.5.3 Use Case 3: Coursera

5.5.4 Use Case 4: Udemy

5.5.5 Use Case 5: Udemy

5.5.6 Regulations

5.5.6.1 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.5.6.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.5.6.3 Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training Committee

5.5.6.4 Common Cartridge

5.5.6.5 Experience Application Program Interface (API)

5.5.6.6 Learning Tools Interoperability

5.5.6.7 Shareable Content Object Reference Model

5.5.6.8 European Union General Data Protection Regulation



6 Digital Education Market, by End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Individual Learners and Academic Institutions

6.2.1 Individual Learners and Academic Institutions: Market Drivers

6.3 Enterprises and Government Organizations

6.3.1 Enterprises and Government Organizations: Market Drivers



7 Digital Education Market, by Learning Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Self-Paced Online Education

7.2.1 Self-Paced Online Education: Market Drivers

7.3 Instructor-Led Online Education

7.3.1 Instructor-Led Online Education: Market Drivers



8 Digital Education Market, by Course Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Science and Technology Courses

8.2.1 Science and Technology Courses: Market Drivers

8.3 Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

8.3.1 Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses: Market Drivers

8.4 Others



9 Digital Education Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

9.2.2 United States

9.2.3 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Asia Pacific: Digital Education Market Drivers

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.3 Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

9.6.2 Mexico

9.6.3 Brazil

9.6.4 Rest of Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.1.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.1 Definition

10.2.1.2 List of Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.2.1 Definition

10.2.2.2 List of Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3.1 Definition

10.2.3.2 List of Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.2.4.1 Definition

10.2.4.2 List of Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pluralsight

11.3 Coursera

11.4 EDX

11.5 Iversity

11.6 Udacity

11.7 Linkedin

11.8 Futurelearn

11.9 NovoEd

11.10 Udemy

11.11 Xuetangx

11.12 Alison

11.13 Edmodo

11.14 Edureka

11.15 Federica Eu

11.16 Intellipaat

11.17 Jigsaw Academy

11.18 Kadenze

11.19 Khan Academy

11.20 Linkstreet Learning

11.21 Miradax

11.22 Right to Win



