The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ammonia market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonia.
COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION
Report Scope
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIA PROPERTIES AND USES
2. AMMONIA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. AMMONIA WORLD MARKET
3.1. World ammonia capacity
3.2. World ammonia production
3.3. Ammonia consumption
3.4. Ammonia global trade
3.5. Ammonia prices in the world market
4. AMMONIA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Ammonia European market analysis
4.2. Ammonia Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Ammonia North American market analysis
4.4. Ammonia Latin American market analysis
4.5. Ammonia Africa & Middle East market analysis
5. AMMONIA MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Ammonia capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Ammonia consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Ammonia market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIA MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. AMMONIA END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
