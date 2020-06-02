New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flavors and Fragrances Market (2020 Edition) – Analysis By Product, By End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903661/?utm_source=GNW

The key factors driving the growth of the flavors and fragrance consumption is the expansions of application in the end-user industries that support the growth of the market over forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic will have very low impact and that too because of the disruptions in the value chain in the short-term.



Among the products in the Flavors and Fragrances industry (Flavors and Fragrances), the Flavors are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for flavors is the changing lifestyle of consumers, increase in demand for convenience food and development of global beverage industry in terms of packaging and safe logistics.



The Asia-Pacific Flavors and Fragrances Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base and increasing demand for the packaged food and natural and organic food products, changing lifestyle pattern in the region. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are a lucrative market for Flavors and Fragrances.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Flavors and Fragrances market by Value.

• The report analyses the Flavors and Fragrances Market By Product (Flavors and Fragrances).

• The report assesses the Flavors Market By End Use (Beverages, Savory Foods, Dairy, Confectionery & Bakery Products, Others)

• The report assesses the Fragrances Market By End Use (Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Others).

• The Global Flavors and Fragrances Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By product, and by end use. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include - Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Symrise AG, Firmenich SA, Mane SA, Takasago International Corp., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Robertet Group, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., & Huabao International Holdings Ltd.

• The report presents the analysis of Flavors and Fragrances market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Flavors and Fragrances Vendors

• Cosmetic Industry

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

