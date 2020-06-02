Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource on the world toluene diisocyanate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for toluene diisocyanate.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation

as uncertainty in the overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data is provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of toluene diisocyanate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing toluene diisocyanate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on toluene diisocyanate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of toluene diisocyanate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Toluene diisocyanate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World toluene diisocyanate capacity

3.2. World toluene diisocyanate production

3.3. Toluene diisocyanate consumption

3.4. Toluene diisocyanate global trade

3.5. Toluene diisocyanate prices in the world market



4. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in Europe by country

Production in Europe by country

Manufacturers in Europe

Consumption in Europe

Export and import in Europe

5. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in Asia Pacific by country

Production in Asia Pacific by country

Manufacturers in Asia Pacific

Consumption in Asia Pacific

Export and import in Asia Pacific

6. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in North America by country

Production in North America by country

Manufacturers in North America

Consumption in North America

Export and import in North America

7. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in Latin America by country

Production in Latin America by country

Manufacturers in Latin America

Consumption in Latin America

Export and import in Latin America

8. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MARKET PROSPECTS

8.1. Toluene diisocyanate capacity and production forecast up to 2029

8.2. Toluene diisocyanate consumption forecast up to 2029

8.3. Toluene diisocyanate prices forecast up to 2029



9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



10. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



11. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE END-USE SECTOR

11.1. Toluene diisocyanate consumption by application

11.2. Toluene diisocyanate downstream markets review and forecast

11.3. Toluene diisocyanate consumers



