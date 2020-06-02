Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preparing for Edge Cloud" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Existing cloud economics is fundamentally based on maximizing multi-tenancy of compute, whilst minimizing the cost of that compute through operational scale. Edge Cloud by definition cannot have the same levels of operational scale with many smaller compute capabilities. Edge Cloud as it becomes more localized also has less demand driving multi-tenancy. The added costs of edge cloud need to command a premium for latency and/or communication cost reduction that is not provided by existing public cloud.
This market outlook focuses on the underlying economics of edge cloud:
Key Topics Covered:
