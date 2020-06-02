New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Cellulose Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903662/?utm_source=GNW

The market for the Specialty Cellulose has been growing because the specialty cellulose generally command a price premium and earn higher margins relative to other commodity wood pulp products. Specialty Cellulose develops, produces and sells cellulose mainly for use in the production of cellulose acetate, cellulose ethers and other specialty segments. Specialty cellulose (characterized by a purity of 95% alpha-cellulose or greater) requires an immense amount of technical expertise to produce most of the world’s specialty cellulose that is being manufactured by just a handful of companies. But in the current year 2020, due to the covid-19 impact, Cellulose Specialties volume has been weakened because spread of the virus has restricted logistics and slowed recovery of downstream market as a result, inventory of the finished goods in the companies kept on increasing and is expected to touch a record high.



Among the Product segment in the Specialty Cellulose market (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose and Other Specialties), Acetate segment has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period. Rising demand for cellulose acetate owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, cost-efficient, and versatile cellulose acetate, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global cellulose acetate market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for cellulose from the textile & apparel industry is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years.



Based on Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter and Others), Textile Segment dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. Growing demand for specialty cellulose due to short fall of cotton supply coupled with increasing application scope in making clothes, home furnishings, and non-woven products is the key factor to drive the specialty cellulose market.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for Specialty Cellulose during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owning to the fastest-growing textile industry and growing residential and commercial construction in the region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose market By Value and By Volume.

• The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose market by Product (Acetate, Ethers, Nitrocellulose, Others).

• The report assesses the Specialty Cellulose market by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Textile, Cigarette Filter, Others).

• The Global Specialty Cellulose Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Rayonier Advanced Materials, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Borregaard, Bracell, Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc., Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese, Daicel, Sigachi Industries Private Limited.

• The report presents the analysis of Specialty Cellulose market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Specialty Cellulose Vendors

• Textile Manufacturing companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001