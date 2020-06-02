Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bottled water packaging market was valued at USD 181.70billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 278.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.
Bottled water is considered among the highest consumed beverage owing to its convenience. Bottle packaging also makes it convenient for transportation of water over greater distances. Boiling water at home is time-consuming and energy inefficient and thereby resulting in significantly contributing towards bottled water packaging market size in the coming future. It has become an icon of a healthy lifestyle in emerging countries. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Plastic Packaging to Dominate the Market
North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market
Competitive Landscape
The bottled water packaging market is highly fragmented and competitive because of the presence of major players. The key players in the bottled water packaging market are Amcor Ltd, Plastipak Holdings, Ball Corporation, Sidel International among others. The bottle manufacturers are also investing in advertising & marketing campaigns to gain an extended customer base and eventually capture high industry share.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Bottled Water Consumption
4.3.2 Technological Innovations in Bottled Water Equipment
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Concerning the Environment Regarding Disposable of Plastics Bottles
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alpack Packaging
6.1.2 Alpha packaging
6.1.3 Amcor Limited
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Exo Packaging
6.1.6 Graham Packaging Company
6.1.7 Greif, Inc
6.1.8 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
6.1.9 Rpc Group PLC
6.1.10 Sidel International
6.1.11 Silgan Holdings, Inc.
6.1.12 Tetra Pak International S.A.
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tnkp6
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
