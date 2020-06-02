Atlanta, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc. trading as Trust Stamp, an AI powered authentication company headquartered in the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at the Georgia Institute of Technology announced it is preparing to seek a direct listing on the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Dublin, having appointed Davy Group as its designated Euronext Growth Advisor and reserved the AIID ticker symbol (AI for ID). The formal announcement comes in the wake of an article in the Independent, a leading Irish newspaper.

Trust Stamp CEO, Gareth N. Genner said: “Trust Stamp is becoming a global company with team members in seven countries and users on three continents. Euronext is an attractive listing venue for Trust Stamp with around 5,000 European, US and international investors and close to 1,500 issuers, approximately one third of which are technology companies. Euronext Growth is expressly designed to serve the needs of higher growth small and mid-cap companies facilitating liquidity and providing access to a broad pool of capital. Although we may in the future seek a dual listing in North America, we are confident that admitting our shares to trading on Euronext Growth can support our future liquidity and requirement for capital to scale our business”.

Genner went on to say: “While we are receiving direct investments from strategic and venture investors, our Reg A+ Tier II offering is an important step on the listing journey as it is designed to provide the shareholder base, free float and working capital needed to enable a listing. The appointment of the Davy Group as our Euronext Growth Advisor is an important step towards the achievement of our listing. We look forward to working with the Davy team to satisfy the listing requirements and, following admission, as our ongoing advisors, broker and market maker. We are optimistic that listing will take place in Q3 of 2020”.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp applies advanced cryptographic techniques, deep neural networks and proprietary AI powered tools to biometric and other identity data to create a non-PII hash (EgHash™) that is unique to the subject and cannot be reverse engineered. The EgHash can be matched, deduplicated and verified as a tokenized identity via zero-knowledge-proofs. Trust Stamp technology is used in multiple verticals, including humanitarian and development services, banking, FinTech, KYC / AML compliance, real estate, and law enforcement.

About the Davy Group

Established in 1926, the Davy Group is a trusted market leader in capital markets and wealth management with over 700 people servicing the needs of clients from offices in Dublin and London. We work with domestic and international companies, across a broad range of sectors and industries, to help satisfy their capital requirements and manage their relationships with existing and future institutional and other shareholders. Davy acts as corporate adviser and broker to a number of FTSE100 and FTSE250 companies and a majority of companies listed on markets operated by Euronext Dublin.

About Euronext Dublin and Euronext Growth

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.3 trillion (US$3.6 trillion) in market capitalisation as of end March 2020. The Irish Stock Exchange plc (now trading as Euronext Dublin), joined the Euronext Group in March 2018. Euronext Growth markets achieved the European Union’s ‘SME Growth Market’ status in October 2019 as a market dedicated to the needs of small and medium-cap growth companies.

