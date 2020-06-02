VAN NUYS, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative corporation working to bring together inventors and technology with a clear focus to help with environmental protections, green energy and socially responsible investment, today announced Sinclair Noe was appointed as member of the Board of Advisors. For more than 30 years, Sinclair was the host of the radio program "Financial Review" on the Financial News Network. He has worked with some of the most prestigious names in business, investing, and finance. Mr. Noe is the author of 5 books covering topics from financial planning to banking to stock analysis. He has held securities and insurance licenses. He is a graduate of Arizona State University and a long-time resident of Phoenix, Arizona.



“I look forward to working with the inventors and innovators at ECOX. My experience has taught me that the right technology, doing good and helping society is good business and provides the greatest investment opportunity,” said Sinclair Noe.

