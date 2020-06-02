Selbyville, Delaware, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on chilled beams market which estimates the global market valuation for chilled beams will cross US$ 431 million by 2026. Rising government inclination towards energy efficiency of building is the key reason fueling market growth.

Energy efficiency is the major benefits offered by chilled beams over other HVAC systems available in the industry. As the whole world is moving towards a lower carbon emission goal, the demand for reducing energy consumption in buildings is increasing day by day. As a result of this, government throughout the world are taking strategic measure to reduce energy consumption in specific regions or countries.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4680

Building energy consumption in the U.S. accounts to over 40% of total energy consumption of the country and greenhouse emissions. Hence making it necessary to reduce consumption of energy in buildings. In order to increase the use of energy efficient building, the U.S. government is taking several measures such as assigning building codes, appliances standards mediating the essential level of appliance efficiency, consumer information and labels for providing information to consumer regarding energy efficiency and many more. Increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency is expected the fuel global chilled beams market growth.

In a short-term perspective, product demand is expected to fall in in the year 2020 amid COVID 19 impact on the industry, mainly due to supply chain disruptions and falling air conditioning demand. Although with resuming building and construction activities after the crisis, it will follow the upwards trend again till the forecast time period.

Various categories of chilled beam systems are employed in the industry namely active, passive and multiservice beams. Passive beams are only used for cooling purposes and work on the mechanism of convention to provide cooling. The segment held a share of over 15% in the global chilled beams market in 2019. These HVAC systems are an ideal solution for providing cooling in laboratories and other spaces where high heat loads are generated.

Several materials are used in construction of chilled beam systems such as aluminum, gypsum, metals etc. Gypsum held a significant share of over 20% in the overall material demand of chilled beams market in 2019. Gypsum based chilled beam systems are used in areas which require both thermal comfort and aesthetics. Few end uses of gypsum based chilled beam systems include high standard conference rooms, shops and auditoriums.

Browse key industry insights spread across 136 pages with 119 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, “Chilled Beams Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/chilled-beams-market

Global Chilled Beams market is categorized based on application into offices, hotels & leisure, retail, industrial etc. Retail sectors have a considerable use of chilled beam systems as the sectors require both high performance cooling and a better design. Most of the departmental stores, shops, supermarkets etc. are inclined towards using chilled beams so as to ensure comfort of customers in their marketplace.

New construction segment holds a major chunk in the industry accounting to increasing energy efficiency regulations for newly constructed buildings to reduce carbon emissions. The segment growth is attributed to increasing building and construction activities especially in emerging countries such as India and Indonesia. With growing construction of commercial buildings and offices in emerging nation, segment growth is expected to fuel in the coming years.

Some major findings of the chilled beams market report include:

Europe remain the largest region for chilled beams market due to strict regulations and presence of various manufactures in the region.





Increasing government inclination towards reduction of energy consumption in commercial buildings is expected to fuel market growth.





Multi service chilled beam systems to follow a steady growth rate till forecast period.





Offices remain the largest industry for chilled beam systems application.





COVID 19 to downsize product demand in the year 2020.

North America will contribute over 28% in overall chilled beam systems demand in 2026. The U.S. dominates the North America market owing to stringent regulations regarding energy efficient buildings in the country. Furthermore, local governments in GA, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta etc. are encouraging owners of buildings to reduce energy consumption as well as to set energy efficiency goals. Seven programs regarding energy efficiency have been introduced under building solution center which provides models for replication as well. increasing energy efficiency awareness is expected to result in a increased demand for chilled beams in the coming years.

Few industry players engaged in manufacturing of chilled beams are Trox, Halton Groups, SAS International, Frennger Systems etc.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4680

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Chilled Beams industry 360° synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Material trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. Business trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Chilled Beams Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Profit margin

3.3.2. Value addition

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3.4. Vendor matrix

3.3.4.1. List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.4.2. List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.4.3. List of key/potential customers

3.4. Raw material analysis

3.4.1. COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.5. Innovation & sustainability

3.5.1. Patent analysis

3.5.2. Future trends

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Increasing demand for energy efficient buildings

3.6.1.2. Rising building construction in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.3. Escalating growth of multiservice chilled beams in Europe

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High installation cost of chilled beams

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. U.S.

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. China

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9.2. Brand analysis

3.9.3. Key stakeholders

3.9.4. Strategic dashboard

3.10. Regional price trends

3.10.1. COVID 19 impact on pricing

3.10.2. Cost structure analysis

3.10.2.1. R&D cost

3.10.2.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.10.2.3. Raw material cost

3.10.2.4. Distribution cost

3.10.2.5. Operating cost

3.10.2.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.11. Porter’s analysis

3.11.1. Supplier power

3.11.2. Buyer power

3.11.3. Threat of new entrants

3.11.4. Threat of substitutes

3.11.5. Industry rivalry

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. COVID 19 impact on demand of battery separator by application

3.13.1. Offices

3.13.2. Retail

3.13.3. Hotels & Leisure

3.13.4. Industrial

3.13.5. Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com