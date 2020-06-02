NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
June 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nuard Ventures Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hiitola Kalle
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200602102211_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-29
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 582 Unit price: 1.22 EUR
(2): Volume: 727 Unit price: 1.215 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,691 Unit price: 1.21 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.21189 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
