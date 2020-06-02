NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

June 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nuard Ventures Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hiitola Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200602102211_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-29

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 582 Unit price: 1.22 EUR

(2): Volume: 727 Unit price: 1.215 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,691 Unit price: 1.21 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.21189 EUR