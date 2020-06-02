Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor market is projected to reach USD 730.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization and consumption of consumer electronic devices will fuel demand for semiconductors during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced semiconductor chips in the industrial application will contribute positively to the semiconductor market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the penetration of smartphones will fuel demand for semiconductors, which in turn will boost the semiconductor market revenue.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/semiconductor-market-102365







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/semiconductor-market-102365







According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 488.07 billion in 2018.

The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive view of the semiconductor market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases different procedures and strategies of companies currently operating in the semiconductor market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

Rising Application of Semiconductors in Automotive to Stimulate Market

The automotive segment is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the penetration of electric and hybrid cars. The rising demand for semiconductors for the production of conventional cars will also boost the semiconductor market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the industrial application segment is likely to account for maximum share in the market owing to the increasing implementation of Industry 4.0, IoT, artificial intelligence and big data. The implementation of these technologies will improve the manufacturing process and therefore create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the surge in the use of smartphones and the introduction of 5G technology will have a positive impact on the semiconductor market trends during the forecast period.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/semiconductor-market-102365







Growing Adoption of Electronics to Enable Speedy Growth in Aisa Pacific

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 264.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption and adoption of electronic devices. Moreover, the increasing use of IoT and LTE is expected to create new opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years. North America is predicted to witness high demand for semiconductors during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to increasing R&D investments in the semiconductor. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the U.S. semiconductor industry expenditures in R&D increased at a compound annual growth rate of about 7.3 percent from 1998 to 2018. Moreover, Europe is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of semiconductors in telecom & network, as well as the automotive industry. The growing investment by key players in the innovation and advancement of semiconductors to cater to the increasing demand from various industries will aid the expansion of the semiconductor market in Europe. In addition, the rising utilization of electronic goods across various countries such as the UK, France, and Germany will also support the growth of the market in Europe.

List of the Major Companies Operating in the Semiconductor Market Include:

Broadcom, Inc.



Intel Corporation



Qualcomm



Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Micron Technology





Quick Buy – Semiconductor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102365







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Semiconductor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (Value) Memory Devices Logic Devices Analog IC MPU Discrete Power Devices MCU Sensors Others (DSP, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Networking & Communications Data Processing Industrial Consumer Electronics Automotive Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/semiconductor-market-102365







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, NOx, Others), By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Infrared, Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Automotive, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, & Others), By Application (Handling, Palletizing, Welding & Others), By Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace & Railway, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment), By Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), By Application (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.