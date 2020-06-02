PRESS RELEASE



GLOBAL GRAPHICS: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK) 2 June 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces details of its Annual General Meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Global Graphics PLC (the “Company”) will be held by video conference on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 14:00 hrs (CEST).

A copy of the notice, including explanatory notes, is available on the investors section of the Company’s web site at https://www.globalgraphics.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting . The meeting notice and explanatory notes have also been mailed to the registered address of all registered shareholders.

All proxy voting will be conducted electronically via the Company’s share registrar, Link Asset Services. Details of which have been provided to registered shareholders. For shares held in nominee accounts please contact the nominee account provider to establish their process for submitting proxy votes.

Registered shareholders are invited to join the meeting by video conference and must register by 14:00 hrs (CEST) on Tuesday 23 June 2020. To register for the meeting please email your request to investor-relations@globalgraphics.com .

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software ; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet ; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron .

