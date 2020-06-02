Papendrecht, 2 June 2020



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) in consortium with Bouygues Travaux Publics (Bouygues) and Saipem has been awarded the design work, construction and installation scope for 71 concrete Gravity-Based Structures (GBS) as foundation for the Fécamp offshore wind farm in Normandy, France. The award was made by Eoliennes Offshore des Hautes Falaises (EOHF). The contract carries a total value of EUR 552 million and the contract value split being 40.5% (Bouygues Travaux Publics) 40.5% (Saipem) 19% (Boskalis).

The offshore wind farm will be located between 13 and 22 kilometers off the coast of Fécamp in Normandy. The 71 wind turbines will be connected to the gravity-based foundations installed on the seabed at depths between 25 and 30 meters.

Within the consortium, Bouygues, as the leader of the Consortium, and Saipem are tasked with the design, construction and installation on the seabed of the 71 gravity-based foundations with an individual weight of up to 5,000 tonnes necessary to provide the stability of the 7MW wind turbines. Boskalis is tasked with the design and preparation of the seabed rock foundation prior to GBS installation, and the scour protection and ballasting of the GBS’ after installation on the seabed.

The foundations will be constructed in the Bougainville maritime works yard in the Grand Port Maritime of Le Havre and will be transported by barge to the offshore wind farm site. The works, which will start in the next few days, should be completed by the end of 2022. The commissioning and operational start-up of the wind farm are planned for 2023.

With a total power output of some 500 MW, the Fécamp offshore wind farm should produce the equivalent of the domestic electricity consumption of approximately 770,000 people, representing more than 60% of the inhabitants of the Seine-Maritime department.

To carry out this project, EOHF has selected internationally recognized companies in the fields of civil engineering and construction, dredging, offshore installation and maritime works. With this unique combination of expertise, the consortium partners are confident to successfully deliver and contribute to the energy mix diversification program of the French Government.

