Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the “Company”) issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of OmaSp's €1,500,000,000 bond program. The bond has a maturity date of January 17, 2024 with a floating interest rate.

The final terms of the bond are available in English on the Company's website at https://www.omasp.com/investors.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The Joint Lead Manager of the issue is Nordea Bank Plc.





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO tel. +358 45 6575506

Tony Tötterström, treasurer tel. +358 50 5306623

Oma Savings Bank in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.