Iceland Seafood International hf has received notice from Arion Banki, which provides market making service in relation to the Company's shares. The notice refers to a previous notice from March 12th where Arion bank triggered a Force Majure Clause under the agreement due to special circumstances. With the notice today Arion banki confirms that the need for applying the Force Majure Clause no longer exists and they will now fullfill obligations on amounts and maximum spread as defined in the agreement.