The charming Hartford floor plan features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, in addition to a flex room and an impressive master bedroom with a sprawling walk-in closet.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is now selling in three new communities in the greater Raleigh market. Avery Pond, located in Fuquay-Varina, Brinley Manor located in Raleigh, and Legacy, located in Youngsville, offer affordable new homes to buyers in the greater Raleigh area.



Ideally positioned in Fuquay-Varina, Avery Pond offers a tranquil retreat to homeowners. Priced from the low-$200s, the gorgeous one- and two-story homes at Avery Pond range in size from 1,316 to over 2,360 square feet and offer open entertaining spaces, private owner retreats, spacious walk-in closets and front yard landscaping. Additionally, each of the move-in ready homes showcases LGI’s CompleteHome™ package, adding style, energy-efficiency and value with an array of included upgrades such as chef-ready kitchens with a full suite of Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets topped with crown molding.

Located in northeast Raleigh, Brinley Manor provides a family-friendly location with easy access to the coveted amenities of downtown. Brinley Manor places homeowners in close proximity to major employers, in addition to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. LGI Homes is constructing two-story homes, ranging in size from 2,029 to 2,540 square feet, that boast an assortment of luxurious upgrades including stainless steel kitchen appliances, two-tone interior paint, 2-inch faux wood blinds on all windows, and an enhanced landscaping package. Pricing begins in the $260s.

Conveniently positioned off US-1 in Youngsville, Legacy showcases stunning new homes and world-class amenities. Brand-new homes at Legacy start from the $230s, and range in size from 1,949 to 2,368 square feet. These one- and two-story homes feature three- and four-bedrooms with open concept layouts and amazing master suites. Every home at Legacy features stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, blinds throughout and professionally designed front yard landscaping. Additionally, Legacy offers homeowners an impressive $1.2 million amenity complex opening late 2020. This complex will feature amenities for the entire family including a splash pad, play lawn and picnic shelters.

For additional information on available homes at Avery Pond, Brinley Manor and Legacy, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Raleigh . To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Raleigh area information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines.

