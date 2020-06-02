RALEIGH, N.C., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that it will hold virtual investor meetings on June 2, 2020 at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. A copy of the materials to be used at these meetings can be accessed at ir.buildwithbmc.com.
“We now believe our 2020 second quarter net sales outlook is estimated to be flat to down 5% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and versus our previously announced outlook of down 7% to 15%,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “The near-term backlog of activity in the states that had previously curtailed new home construction across our geographic footprint coupled with our team’s continued strong execution of our growth strategies has driven our improved outlook for the quarter. We came into this year with very strong underlying momentum in our business so, as the economy recovers, we believe we are well positioned for continued growth for many years to come.”
About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
With $3.6 billion in 2019 net sales, BMC is one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and services spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, without limitation, statements regarding sales growth, price changes, earnings performance, strategic direction and the demand for our products. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “predict,” “future,” “seek to,” “assume,” “goal,” “objective,” “continue,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “possible,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential” and “forecast,” or the negative of such terms and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside BMC’s control. BMC cautions readers that any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement; therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statement. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication, and many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. These factors include without limitation:
All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond BMC’s control. All forward-looking statements attributable to BMC or persons acting on BMC’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and BMC undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
Investor Relations Contact
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
Michael Neese
(919) 431-1796
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
Raleigh, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
