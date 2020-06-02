Selbyville, Delaware, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on aircraft thrust reverser market which estimates the global market valuation for aircraft thrust reverser will cross US$ 2.26 billion by 2026. Upgradation of old aircraft with newer technologies along with rising aircraft production will drive product usage

Rising number of high net worth individuals is augmenting demand for business air carriers in the Middle East & Africa region. The General Authority for Civil Aviation GACA has mandated the rules regarding the registration of aircraft under the GACA Operator Certificate (OC) for non-commercial private jet operations. These initiatives are improving operational safety and security levels for business aircraft fleet, encouraging the development and growth of the private jet charter market. Increasing preferences of airliners for engine upgrading in conjunction with the fleet expansion is escalating aircraft thrust reversers market share.

Regional jets aircraft will exceed at CAGR of over 2% in projected timeframe. Increasing intra-regional traffic on account of rising consumer spending power and improving living style in emerging regions is fueling the market growth. Increasing short & medium-haul routes and launching new routes for regional connectivity, especially in North America and Europe are further fostering segment’s growth.

Pivot product category will account for around 10% market share by the end of 2026. The advantages of pivot door thrust reverser, such as the reduction in aircraft thrust reverser weight, result in reduced fuel consumption and lower the operation cost of aircraft. Such advantages are propelling the segment share.

ATL/AFP manufacturing process will be rising at a CAGR of over 2.5% in projected timeframe. OEMs are highly engaged in adopting the advanced production methods for reversers such as automated fiber placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL). Such advancements in aircraft thrust manufacturing processes are contributing to the success of product consumption in near term. The hydraulic mechanism category will be growing at a CAGR of over 2.4% in projected timeframe.

Asia Pacific will witness significant growth in projected timeframe. Emerging economies in the region are expected to have significant growth in the aerospace sector owing to rising investment for establishment of production and maintenance facilities. For instance, Boeing announced to set up production facility for F/A 18 Super Hornet aircrafts in India in 2019. Such trends will fuel aircraft thrust reversers demand in future.

Some major findings of the aircraft thrust reversers market report include:

Cascade product type garnered the largest market share in 2019.





Commercial aircrafts dominated the aircraft thrust reversers market in 2019 owing to proliferating air traffic and commercial aircraft demand across the globe.





Hand layup is the preferred manufacturing process whereas hydraulic system mechanism is more popular in the market.





North America will dominate the market owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and mature aerospace industry.





Key industry participants are focusing on long-term agreements with aircraft manufacturers to strengthen their competitive edge.



Some major companies in aircraft thrust reverser market consists of CTRM, FACC AG, GKN Aerospace Services Ltd, Bombardier, Safran Leonardo S.p.A., Spirit AeroSystems etc.

