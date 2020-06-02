Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions



June 2, 2020 at 14:00 (CET +1)



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Brown, Bruce

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20200601102734_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,953 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,953 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR

