Also, the rise in the demand for free-from solutions in collagen supplements, owing to the increase in the number of new product launches with a clean label, non-GMO, sugar-free natural ingredients, infused with hydrolyzed collagen, has proved the consumers shift toward natural products, thereby declining the market for synthetically derived collagen supplements.

- Collagen supplements have a high demand in European countries, particularly from women. Approximately 38% of the European population is investing in vitamins, minerals, or supplements, in order to eliminate the appearance of wrinkles. Moreover, celebrities promote the consumption of collagen supplements and their benefits. This is expected to drive the market’s growth.?

- However, the introduction of vegan supplements is hampering the growth of animal- and marine-sourced collagen supplements, across the region.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Consumer Awareness on Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics



Designed to deliver healthy aging benefits with an emphasis on skin, hair, and nail beauty, there has been a growing demand for collagen-based supplements. This is due to the increase in consumer awareness on the benefits of collagen peptides and tripeptides infused in human nutrition, which has gained traction in both the nutrition and cosmetic markets, contributing to the growth of nutricosmetic solutions across the region.?



Driven by consumer’s growing desire to prevent premature aging, along with the growing preference for natural, safe, and effective beauty solutions, protein- and amino acid-derived nutricosmetics, such as collagen, held a significant market share of in the European nutricosmetics market. This has led key players in the nutraceutical market to expand its product portfolio with nutricosmetics in order to place themselves strongly in the beauty supplements market. ?



Italy to Hold the Major Share in the Regional Market



By country, Italy is witnessed to account for the lion’s share, followed by United Kingdom and France in the European market, owing to the growth and acceptance of several collagen peptide-based products in various forms, particularly among the aging population. The Italian consumers have been inkling toward beauty drink products, which are made from natural ingredients and have proven claims. Thus, the companies have been launching beauty drinks in Italy whose benefits are scientifically proven.



Some of the major brands offering collagen supplements in the market include Neocell, Sunwarrior, NutriZing, and Multinutricion, among others.



Competitive Landscape

The Europe collagen supplements market is competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. For instance, companies, such as Edible Health Ltd, partnered with third-party selling platforms and distributors, such as Amazon, for better penetrations of its products across the United Kingdom. Notably, the company’s collagen supplements are among the best selling in its category on Amazon. Key players dominating the market include Shiseido Co. Ltd, Vita Proteins LLC, Everest Neocell LLC, Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd ?, and Nutraformis Limited (LQ Collagen), among others.



