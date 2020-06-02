Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiber Cleaning Cloths - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths market accounted for $654.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $964.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing focus on hygiene and awareness regarding the benefits of using microfiber. However, concern regarding the environmental safety is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Microfiber is a special types of fiber which is usually made of polyester, polyamide or a blend of both. It is a net-like material which helps in cleaning dusty or dirty surfaces very effectively.
By end user, the hospital segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the need to maintain hygiene in order to avoid infections from diseased people. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare sector in the region.
Some of the key players in Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market include Norwex, Scotch-Brite, Toray, AquaStar, North Textile, Vileda, Atlas Graham, Dish Cloths, E-cloth, Medline, Zwipes, Welcron, Greenfound, Cleanacare Towel, Gamex, Eurow, Lida, Unger, Chars, and CMA.
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
8 Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Norwex
10.2 Scotch-Brite
10.3 Toray
10.4 AquaStar
10.5 North Textile
10.6 Vileda
10.7 Atlas Graham
10.8 Dish Cloths
10.9 E-cloth
10.10 Medline
10.11 Zwipes
10.12 Welcron
10.13 Greenfound
10.14 Cleanacare Towel
10.15 Gamex
10.16 Eurow
10.17 Lida
10.18 Unger
10.19 Chars
10.20 CMA
