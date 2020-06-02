Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiber Cleaning Cloths - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths market accounted for $654.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $964.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing focus on hygiene and awareness regarding the benefits of using microfiber. However, concern regarding the environmental safety is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Microfiber is a special types of fiber which is usually made of polyester, polyamide or a blend of both. It is a net-like material which helps in cleaning dusty or dirty surfaces very effectively.



By end user, the hospital segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the need to maintain hygiene in order to avoid infections from diseased people. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing healthcare sector in the region.



Some of the key players in Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market include Norwex, Scotch-Brite, Toray, AquaStar, North Textile, Vileda, Atlas Graham, Dish Cloths, E-cloth, Medline, Zwipes, Welcron, Greenfound, Cleanacare Towel, Gamex, Eurow, Lida, Unger, Chars, and CMA.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



6 Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mono-component

6.3 Multi-component



7 Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.6 Hospital

7.7 Clinic

8 Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Norwex

10.2 Scotch-Brite

10.3 Toray

10.4 AquaStar

10.5 North Textile

10.6 Vileda

10.7 Atlas Graham

10.8 Dish Cloths

10.9 E-cloth

10.10 Medline

10.11 Zwipes

10.12 Welcron

10.13 Greenfound

10.14 Cleanacare Towel

10.15 Gamex

10.16 Eurow

10.17 Lida

10.18 Unger

10.19 Chars

10.20 CMA



