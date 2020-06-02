Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market accounted for $15.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing R& D activities coupled with the development of novel technologies and rising new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled technicians/professionals and high cost of these devices is hampering the market growth.
Infectious disease diagnostics involves identifying the presence of foreign antigen/organism using diagnostic tools such as kits. Any bacteria that cause infectious disease are called pathogens. Diagnosis for the causative organism of bacterial disease is always difficult since infections show symptoms like lethargy and fever.
Based on the technology, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as development in sequencing technologies, rising awareness and taking of personalized medicine in which this technology has major applications and growing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing are expected to boost the growth of this technology in the future. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to extremely developed healthcare system, mounting prevalence of infectious diseases, the existence of a huge number of leading national clinical laboratories, and simple accessibility to technologically advanced devices in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott Diagnostic, Alere, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), bioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Corgenix, Diasorin, Diaxonhit, Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, J.Mitra, Meridian Bioscience, Roche Diagnostic, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, TECHLAB, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Trinity Biotech.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Assays, Kits, & Reagents
5.3 Instruments
5.4 Software
6 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biopsies
6.3 Imaging Test
6.4 Laboratory Tests
7 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Biochemical Characterization
7.3 Clinical Microbiology
7.4 Conventional Techniques
7.5 DNA Microarray
7.6 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
7.7 Hybridization and Microarrays
7.8 Immunodiagnostics
7.9 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
7.10 Microscopy
7.11 Molecular Techniques
7.12 POC infectious disease diagnostics test
7.13 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
8.3 Bacterial Infection
8.4 Cardiovascular infection
8.5 Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
8.6 Coronavirus
8.7 Glandular fever
8.8 Hepatitis
8.9 Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)
8.10 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
8.11 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
8.12 Influenza
8.13 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
8.14 Tuberculosis (TB)
8.15 Other Disease Types
9 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic/Research Institutes
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4 Blood Banks
9.5 Contract Research Organization
9.6 Diagnostic Clinics
9.7 Home healthcare
9.8 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories
9.9 Nursing Homes
9.10 Physician Offices
9.11 Reference Laboratories
10 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Abbott Diagnostic
12.2 Alere
12.3 Beckman Coulter
12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
12.5 bioMrieux
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.7 Cavidi
12.8 Cepheid
12.9 Corgenix
12.10 Diasorin
12.11 Diaxonhit
12.12 Eiken Chemical
12.13 EMD Millipore
12.14 J.Mitra
12.15 Meridian Bioscience
12.16 Roche Diagnostic
12.17 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
12.18 TECHLAB
12.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.20 Trinity Biotech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5g1wz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: