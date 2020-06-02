Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market accounted for $15.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing R& D activities coupled with the development of novel technologies and rising new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled technicians/professionals and high cost of these devices is hampering the market growth.



Infectious disease diagnostics involves identifying the presence of foreign antigen/organism using diagnostic tools such as kits. Any bacteria that cause infectious disease are called pathogens. Diagnosis for the causative organism of bacterial disease is always difficult since infections show symptoms like lethargy and fever.



Based on the technology, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as development in sequencing technologies, rising awareness and taking of personalized medicine in which this technology has major applications and growing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing are expected to boost the growth of this technology in the future. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to extremely developed healthcare system, mounting prevalence of infectious diseases, the existence of a huge number of leading national clinical laboratories, and simple accessibility to technologically advanced devices in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott Diagnostic, Alere, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), bioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Corgenix, Diasorin, Diaxonhit, Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, J.Mitra, Meridian Bioscience, Roche Diagnostic, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, TECHLAB, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Trinity Biotech.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Assays, Kits, & Reagents

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Software



6 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biopsies

6.3 Imaging Test

6.4 Laboratory Tests



7 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biochemical Characterization

7.3 Clinical Microbiology

7.4 Conventional Techniques

7.5 DNA Microarray

7.6 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.7 Hybridization and Microarrays

7.8 Immunodiagnostics

7.9 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

7.10 Microscopy

7.11 Molecular Techniques

7.12 POC infectious disease diagnostics test

7.13 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



8 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

8.3 Bacterial Infection

8.4 Cardiovascular infection

8.5 Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

8.6 Coronavirus

8.7 Glandular fever

8.8 Hepatitis

8.9 Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

8.10 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

8.11 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

8.12 Influenza

8.13 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

8.14 Tuberculosis (TB)

8.15 Other Disease Types



9 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic/Research Institutes

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Blood Banks

9.5 Contract Research Organization

9.6 Diagnostic Clinics

9.7 Home healthcare

9.8 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

9.9 Nursing Homes

9.10 Physician Offices

9.11 Reference Laboratories



10 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Abbott Diagnostic

12.2 Alere

12.3 Beckman Coulter

12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

12.5 bioMrieux

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.7 Cavidi

12.8 Cepheid

12.9 Corgenix

12.10 Diasorin

12.11 Diaxonhit

12.12 Eiken Chemical

12.13 EMD Millipore

12.14 J.Mitra

12.15 Meridian Bioscience

12.16 Roche Diagnostic

12.17 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

12.18 TECHLAB

12.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.20 Trinity Biotech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5g1wz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

