Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weapon Mounts - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Weapon Mounts market accounted for $1.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing remote weapon stations for military applications and augmented procurement of armored vehicles. However, reducing the need for replacement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



A weapon mount is an assemblage that is used to hold a weapon. It might be static mounts and non-static mounts. A static mount is a non-portable weapon hold component either mounted straight to the ground, on a fortification, or as element of a vehicle.



By mount type, static mounts segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to enlarge in the number of platforms where static mounts can be deployed, and the improved in these platforms by substitution older weapons with latest and modern weapons. Procurement programs for armored vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft are driving the market for weapon mounts. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the augmented demand for weapon mounts for ground, naval, and airborne platforms.



Some of the key players in Weapon Mounts Market include AEI Systems LTD, Military Systems Group, Inc, Leonardo S.P.A, Knds, FN Herstal, Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc, Fjord Defense as, Crsystems Inc, Capco LLC, WE Platt, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Engine Engineering Company, Cantine Armament Incorporated, Aselsan A.S and Valhalla Turrets D.O.O.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Weapon Mounts Market, By Mount Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Static Mounts

5.2.1 Coaxial Mounts

5.2.2 Fixed Mounts

5.2.3 Pintles/Pedestals

5.2.4 Remote Weapon Stations

5.2.5 Swing Arm Mounts

5.2.6 Turrets

5.3 Non-Static Mounts

5.3.1 Monopods

5.3.2 Tripods

5.3.3 Bipods



6 Global Weapon Mounts Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ground

6.2.1 Fixed Installation

6.2.2 Dismounted Soldiers

6.2.3 Vehicle-Mounted

6.2.3.1

6.2.3.2

6.2.3.3

6.2.3.4

6.2.3.5

6.2.3.6

6.2.3.7

6.3 Naval

6.3.1 Aircraft Carriers

6.3.2 Corvettes

6.3.3 Destroyers

6.3.4 Frigates

6.3.5 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV)

6.4 Airborne

6.4.1 Attack Helicopters

6.4.2 Combat Aircraft

6.4.3 Special Mission Aircraft



7 Global Weapon Mounts Market, By Mode of Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remotely Operated

7.3 Manned



8 Global Weapon Mounts Market, By Weapon Compatibility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automatic Cannons

8.3 Automatic Rifles

8.4 Gatling Guns

8.5 Sniper Rifles

8.6 Machine Guns

8.6.1 Light Machine Guns (LMG)

8.6.2 Medium Machine Guns (MMG)

8.6.3 Heavy Machine Guns (HMG)



9 Global Weapon Mounts Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 National Defense

9.3 Security

9.4 Business Performance



10 Global Weapon Mounts Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 AEI Systems LTD

12.2 Military Systems Group, Inc.

12.3 Leonardo S.P.A

12.4 Knds

12.5 FN Herstal

12.6 Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc

12.7 Fjord Defense as

12.8 Crsystems Inc

12.9 Capco LLC

12.10 WE Platt

12.11 Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

12.12 Rheinmetall AG

12.13 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

12.14 Engine Engineering Company

12.15 Cantine Armament Incorporated

12.16 Aselsan A.S

12.17 Valhalla Turrets D.O.O



