Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weapon Mounts - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Weapon Mounts market accounted for $1.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing remote weapon stations for military applications and augmented procurement of armored vehicles. However, reducing the need for replacement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
A weapon mount is an assemblage that is used to hold a weapon. It might be static mounts and non-static mounts. A static mount is a non-portable weapon hold component either mounted straight to the ground, on a fortification, or as element of a vehicle.
By mount type, static mounts segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to enlarge in the number of platforms where static mounts can be deployed, and the improved in these platforms by substitution older weapons with latest and modern weapons. Procurement programs for armored vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft are driving the market for weapon mounts. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the augmented demand for weapon mounts for ground, naval, and airborne platforms.
Some of the key players in Weapon Mounts Market include AEI Systems LTD, Military Systems Group, Inc, Leonardo S.P.A, Knds, FN Herstal, Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc, Fjord Defense as, Crsystems Inc, Capco LLC, WE Platt, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Engine Engineering Company, Cantine Armament Incorporated, Aselsan A.S and Valhalla Turrets D.O.O.
