A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed

Further to the announcement of 23 March 2020 regarding the decision to decrease the share capital with nominally DKK 784,915,000 by cancellation of treasury shares it is hereby confirmed that the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority today.

The capital decrease is divided into 156,977 A shares of nominally DKK 1,000 and 627,938 B shares of nominally DKK 1,000.

After registration of the capital decrease, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S’ share capital amounts to nominally DKK 20,031,947,000 with DKK 10,599,401,000 as A share capital and DKK 9,432,546,000 as B share capital, respectively, divided into:

A shares of DKK 1,000 10,599,288 shares A shares of DKK 500 226 shares B shares of DKK 1,000 9,432,463 shares B shares of DKK 500 166 shares

The decreased share capital admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been sought executed with effect as soon as possible.

Copenhagen, 2 June 2020

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

