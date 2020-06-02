Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Shield - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Face Shield Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Increasing cases of COVID-19 cases and increasing demand from key end-user industries such as manufacturing and construction are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, shortage of face shields during COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth.



A face shield is a product of personal protective equipment helps to cover the wearer's complete face or half from risks such as flying objects and road debris, chemical splashes or potentially infectious materials (in medical and laboratory environments).



Based on the type, the full face shield segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the coronavirus which is spreading easily and heavily. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about worker safety and the presence of prominent manufacturing companies in countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Face Shield Market include Univet, SWISS ONE SAFETY SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Ho Cheng Enterprise, PETZLSECURITE, MEDOP SA, Magid Glove & Safety, JSP, Hobart, MEDOP SA, DOU YEE, Cigweld, Bei Bei Safety, 3M Co. and Productos Climax.



