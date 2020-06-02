SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of TerraForm Power, Inc. ("TerraForm Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TERP) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP).



On March 16, 2020, TerraForm Power announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement for Brookfield Renewable to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of TerraForm Power, other than the approximately 62% currently owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TerraForm Power's shareholders will receive 0.381 Brookfield Renewable shares for each share of TerraForm Power they own.



The investigation concerns whether the TerraForm Power board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for TerraForm Power shares of common stock.



If you are a shareholder of TerraForm Power and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



